City approves 6-month parking management contract extension, eyes lot for new police HQ

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the City of Casper approved an extension of its contract with Republic Parking LLC for the management of the downtown parking garage and the leased-space parking lot at 1st Street and Center Street through the end of 2024 .

“Due to the transition of the municipal parking lot to the future Casper Police Department facility in the Casper Business Center, City staff would welcome Republic’s assistance in working with the current parking lessees to relocate them to the municipal parking structure by the end of the current year,” the city memo stated.

The city has also agreed to take over utility services for the garage and snow removal in the lot during the extension — an estimated $9,360.

“Staff is also planning to discuss diverse options with the City Council at a work session in October about the future management of the municipal parking structure,” the memo noted.

The initial contract took effect Sept. 1, 2020, and expired on June 30, 2024. Before that, the facilities were managed by the Downtown Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce. The parking garage was built in 1980.

