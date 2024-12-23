City announces Winter Break Spectacular at Casper Recreation Center

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper announced that its Casper Parks and Recreation staff are offering a lineup of activities for the holiday break.

Locations for youth and family fun activities to do this holiday break include the Casper Recreation Center, Casper Family Aquatic Center, Casper Ice Arena, Hogadon Basin Ski Area and Fort Caspar Museum.

“With schools out of session, the Casper Recreation Center can be a vital resource for working parents and families on break. We offer a series of structured, safe, and fun-filled activities for children and families to fill their days off,” said Dr. Nicholas Whipps, recreation division manager. “We are especially excited about our Winter Break Spectacular, a December 23 to January 3 (excluding Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and weekends) staff-led, special program for elementary-age children.”

Winter Break Spectacular Program Details

Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, excluding Dec. 25, Jan. 1 and weekends

Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Activities will include arts and crafts, sports, games and ice skating

Children should bring warm clothes for skating, a sack lunch and a morning snack

Limited daily registrations are available for $24, or $22 for members

Scholarship information is available at the Casper Recreation Center front desk at 307-235-8383.

In addition to the Winter Break Spectacular at the recreation center, the ice arena, aquatics center, Fort Caspar Museum and Hogadon Basin Ski Area have special holiday schedules for all ages, interests and activity skill levels.

Details and schedules can be found at casperwy.gov.

Ice Arena Activities

Little Kid Skates: A designated time for parents and children 10 and under to skate together in a relaxed environment. Admission is $6 and includes skate rental and admission for one child and one parent.

A designated time for parents and children 10 and under to skate together in a relaxed environment. Admission is $6 and includes skate rental and admission for one child and one parent. Public Skating: Open skating sessions for all ages and abilities. Admission is $6, with skate rentals available for an additional $3. Session times are in the afternoons.

Open skating sessions for all ages and abilities. Admission is $6, with skate rentals available for an additional $3. Session times are in the afternoons. Stick & Puck: Open supervised hockey practice sessions for those with the necessary equipment. Session times are mid-morning.

Open supervised hockey practice sessions for those with the necessary equipment. Session times are mid-morning. Figure Skating: Open focused practice sessions for figure skaters with all required equipment. Session times are mid-morning.

Aquatics Center Holiday Open Swim Schedule

Mondays: 1–6 p.m.

1–6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24: 1–3 p.m.

1–3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31: 1–5 p.m.

1–5 p.m. Wednesdays: Closed

Closed Thursdays: 1–6 p.m.

1–6 p.m. Fridays: 1–6 p.m.

1–6 p.m. Saturdays: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sundays: 1–6 p.m.

Fort Caspar Museum and Gift Shop Schedule

8 a.m.–5 p.m. every day

Saturday, Dec. 21 and 28

Tuesday, Dec. 25 and 31

Thursday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

Friday, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3

Saturday, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4

Hogadon Basin Ski Area Activities

Santa Visits Hogadon Lodge: Santa will be in the lodge from 10 a.m. to noon for photos, holiday wishes and plenty of festive fun on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Santa will be in the lodge from 10 a.m. to noon for photos, holiday wishes and plenty of festive fun on Saturday, Dec. 21. DJ Specktrum at Hogadon Lodge: Enjoy cool lights and sounds off the slopes with DJ Specktrum in the lodge during Friday and Saturday night skiing from 4–8 p.m. on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

Hogadon Holiday Break Schedule

Dec. 22-24: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

9 a.m.–4 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Closed Dec. 26: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

9 a.m.–4 p.m. Dec. 27-28: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

9 a.m.–8 p.m. Dec. 29-Jan. 2: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

9 a.m.–4 p.m. Jan. 3-4: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

9 a.m.–8 p.m. Jan. 5: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Details and registration for the Casper Recreation Center’s holiday break activities can be found at casperwy.gov or by calling 307-235-8383.