Former Casper Attorney Reinstated to Practice Law

A former Casper attorney has been reinstated to practice law after a year-long suspension, according to an order from the Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Hampton Young was suspended in February 2022 after Wyoming State Bar found that he had mixed funds held in his lawyer trust account, which is not to be used for personal expenses, and his personal account.

One of his paralegals, Natalie Benson, had taken over the savings account of a recently deceased woman in August 2018 and used that money for personal expenses.

When that nearly $90,000 account was drained to $110.89, Benson -- also Young's bookkeeper -- used money from Young's operating and trust account to pay back the intended beneficiary of the state and two other people.

Young claimed he was unaware of Benson's alleged embezzlement, according to the review panel of the Board of Professional Responsibility for the Wyoming State Bar.

But the review panel disagreed, saying his "complete abdication of his professional duty of oversight of a nonlawyer assistant was so pervasive as to rise to the level of knowledge."

According to an investigation, there was no evidence that any client was harmed.

Sharon Wilkinson, executive director at the Wyoming State Bar, said then that Young moved out of Wyoming in December 2021.

In April, Young sought reinstatement to practice law and the Board of Professional Responsibility found that he should be reinstated immediately.

Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice wrote the order granting reinstatement.

