Cheyenne, SE Wyoming Face Red Flag Fire Warning
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for today [Nov. 22].
That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:
"Strong, gusty winds continue this morning across the wind prone areas of the higher terrain. High Wind Warnings are in effect due to the potential for 60+mph wind gusts. Mild to warm temperatures, and dry conditions are expected today. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the southern half of the Panhandle, Goshen County, and eastern portions of Platte/Laramie County in southeast Wyoming 9am-5pm MST. Please avoid outdoor burning as fires will spread rapidly under these weather conditions."
