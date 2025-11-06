Wyoming Supreme Court Stands Firm On Murder Conviction

Wyoming Supreme Court Stands Firm On Murder Conviction

Canva

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of James Franklin Mavigliano, who was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the 2024 killing of Chance Arias at a Casper motel.

Mavigliano appealed only his murder conviction, arguing that the district court erred by failing to include a self-defense interrogatory—a special question—on the jury’s verdict form. The court ruled there was no plain error, affirming both his conviction and sentence of 62 years to life in prison.

According to court records, police were called to Topper Bob’s Motel on March 5, 2024, where they found Arias dead in his room with injuries consistent with assault and strangulation. Surveillance footage showed Mavigliano and a woman, later identified as Amber Cook, entering and leaving the room multiple times that evening. Officers arrested Mavigliano nearby with a meth pipe, the room key, and a blue duffle bag containing a broken, bloody lamp believed to have been used in the killing.

During a police interview, Mavigliano admitted to killing Arias after an argument, saying he believed Arias was about to hit him. He struck Arias several times, hit him with a lamp, and eventually strangled him with the lamp cord. He later acknowledged that Arias never physically attacked or threatened him.

At trial in December 2024, Mavigliano’s defense claimed he acted in self-defense, but the jury rejected that argument. On appeal, Mavigliano contended that the verdict form should have required jurors to make a unanimous finding about self-defense.

In its decision, the state’s high court found no Wyoming law requiring such a special interrogatory and noted that the jury had been properly instructed on self-defense and the need for a unanimous verdict. “The district court did not commit plain error,” the justices wrote.

The conviction and sentence were affirmed.

In This Moment Brings Goth Metalcore to Casper

October 11, 2025. 💀 Casper got the chance to see gothic metal-core rock band In This Moment at the Ford Wyoming Center. They are well known for theatrical, visually stunning live performances led by vocalist Maria Brink. The lyrics often explore personal struggles, transformation, and female empowerment. Top songs include "Whore," "The Purge," "Blood," and "Sick Like Me."

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

🤠🎵 Zach Top Takes the Stage at the Ford Wyoming Center

November 1st, 2025. Zach Top had a top performance in Casper on November 1, 2025, at the Ford Wyoming Center. As part of his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour, he performed with special guest Jake Worthington, and the event was described as a night of "honky-tonk twang" and "authentic country roots". 

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Categories: Crime

More From K2 Radio