Cheyenne Police Investigating Vehicle Theft and Fraud Case

Cheyenne police posted on Facebook late Monday afternoon that the suspect has been identified.

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of vehicle theft and credit card fraud.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the pictured woman allegedly stole a gym bag containing a wallet and car keys from a locker at Planet Fitness at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard on April 5.

"The suspect then used the keys to steal a blue 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk from the gym parking lot and attempted to make unauthorized purchases with a credit card that did not belong to her," said Farkas.

Farkas says the Jeep has not been recovered.

She says the suspect, who was last seen wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit and white sneakers, appears to be a white female in her 20s or 30s with red hair and dark plastic-framed glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.