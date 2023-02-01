YMCA Challenges Natrona County to ‘Reset’ and Win Prizes

The YMCA of Natrona County wants you to get healthy(er). It's the beginning of a new year and, with that, is the potential for a 'new you.' It's a time to revive. A time to regroup. And a time to, well, reset.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a press release from the Y, who wrote that they are partnering with other facilities nationwide to challenge community members to reset themselves.

"Beginning February 13, 2023, join the Y and the almost 100 other YMCAs across the country to build one healthy habit that you choose to increase your physical, mental, or spiritual health," the release stated. "Studies show that people who commit to healthier lifestyles are more successful when doing so with a partner or partners, and the Y wants to help you find your community."

And what a community it is. The YMCA knows that and it wants to build a support system for those who are interested.

"In 21 days, build your own healthy habit, join (or create!) a virtual accountability group, and play RESET Bingo every week to track your success and be entered to win $50 gift cards weekly, and a regional grand prize at the program’s completion," the release stated. "The YMCA of Natrona County is also offering weekly BINGO prizes for YMCA of Natrona County participants including one grand prize of Y membership and Personal Training sessions."

It's not just for YMCA members, either. According to the release, members and non-members alike can join the RESET program and receive virtual content, live and on-demand through Y360 and can receive two guest passes per week.

"If you were already thinking about making changes in the new year but don’t want to be alone, join by texting RESET to 844-889-6222!" the release proclaimed. "The Y helps people all around the country move forward as a community and helps you set and reach your goals. They’re looking forward to having you in the program!"

It's not a big ask. The Y just wants Natrona County Community members to commit to one healthy habit for 21 days. Doing so could win you gift cards and more. But even more than that, the real prize is a sense of accomplishment, a sense of pride, and even more of a sense of self worth.

For more information, visit the YMCA of Natrona County website.