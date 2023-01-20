REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark.

19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the forecast calls for Below-Normal Temperatures and Above-Normal Precipitation to continue for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. For the extended 8-14 Day Outlook, Below-Normal Temperatures and Above-Normal Precipitation is expected to continue into the first part of February. Use link to see the 8-14 Day outlook: cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/814day/. On the bright side, we do need the moisture. Here's wishing for more moisture!

And while it may be tempting to warm up your vehicle before getting into it, it's actually illegal to do so in Wyoming.

Wyoming Statute 31-5-509. Requirements before leaving motor vehicle unattended.

No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.

In addition to being a crime, leaving your vehicle idling alone in the cold can pose other problems.

Not only can it potentially damage your vehicle's engine -- excessive idling can actually damage your engine components, including cylinders, spark plugs, and exhaust systems -- but it also gives thieves an easy opportunity to steal your vehicle.

