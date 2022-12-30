Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired
Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning.
That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am.
Police say a woman was arrested, but no one was injured in the incident, Investigators found that the shots had been fired following a verbal dispute.
Police don't think there is any ongoing public safety threat related to the incident, and say they will release more information as it becomes available.
