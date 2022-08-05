Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in ATM Vandalism
UPDATE:
Cheyenne police say the suspect has been identified.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a vandalism case.
According to a department Facebook post, the man pictured above is suspected of vandalizing an ATM at Banner Capital Bank at 4007 Greenway Street.
"No money was obtained during the vandalism," the post reads.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Officer Fardella at 307-633-6696 and reference case number 22-45338.
