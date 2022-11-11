WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway.

"The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000 worth of property was stolen," Farkas said in a release Friday.

Police have released a video of the suspect (see below) and are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Informants will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

