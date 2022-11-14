UPDATE: Cheyenne Police ID Suspect in String of Car Break-Ins

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police ID Suspect in String of Car Break-Ins

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

UPDATE:

The Cheyenne Police Department says the suspect has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to have burglarized multiple vehicles at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

According to a department Facebook post, the break-ins occurred in the hospital's main parking garage at 2310 House Avenue.

"As of today, we have received six reports - each having a vehicle window shattered to gain entry. Five of the burglarized vehicles had property visible on the front passenger seat," the post reads.

Police say the suspect (pictured above) appeared to be carrying a guitar, a purse, and a helmet with them when they exited the parking garage.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Officer Wiltjer at 307-633-6684.

