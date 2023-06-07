A 24-year-old Cheyenne man is facing a felony burglary charge after police say he stole a pack of smokes from a resident's vehicle.

According to arrest records, police were called to 617 W. 25th St. around 6 p.m. on Monday, June 5, after the homeowner reported that Anthoney John Bryant was hiding on the side of his house.

Get our free mobile app

When the homeowner told Bryant he was calling the cops, Bryant reportedly left, went up the block, and entered a garage at 2519 Bent Ave. where he entered a vehicle and stole a package of cigarettes.

Google Maps | Canva Google Maps | Canva loading...

Police say they arrived on the scene and contacted Bryant as he was leaving the garage.

Police say Bryant refused multiple orders to raise his hands and turn around and then attempted to run, but he couldn't keep his balance and fell down several times.

Bryant reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol and later reported taking two "hits" of fentanyl.

Bryant was arrested and subsequently charged with felony burglary, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison. He also had a warrant for failure to appear.

Bryant made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Wednesday morning, during which he was informed of the charges against him.

His bond in the felony burglary case was set at $3,000 cash and his bond in the warrant case was set at $1,000 cash, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for next Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m.

10 Items You Should Never Leave In Your Vehicle - Thieves Love These Items We've all been guilty a time or two of leaving one or more of these items behind in our vehicles. However, thieves love these particular items for the ease of making some major cash down the road. Find out which items make the cut in our list below.