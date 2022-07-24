Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For Sunday, July 24

According to a news release from Cheyenne Frontier Days, here is the schedule of events for Sunday, July 24:

''PARK-N-RIDE

10 A.M.–12:30 A.M.: Located at I-25 & Happy Jack

FRONTIER PARK ARENA

9 A.M.: Cowboy Church Service with Susie McEntire & Mark Eaton

9:30 & 10:30 A.M.: Behind the Chutes Tours . Meet at CFD Old West Museum

. Meet at CFD Old West Museum 11:45 A.M.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment including Junior Barrel Racing

12:45 P.M.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days™ “Daddy of ‘em All®” Rodeo

8 P.M.: Frontier Nights® PARKER MCCOLLIUM WITH SPECIAL GUEST IAN MUNSICK & BRETT KISSEL

CARNIVAL/MIDWAY

9 A.M.–1 P.M.: Sunday Brunch at the Buckle Club Bar & Grille

10:30 A.M.–9:30 P.M.: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Exhibit Hall

10:30 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Carnival Midway & Shopping

11 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with TRIS MUNSICK & THE INNOCENTS

OFF PARK

10 A.M.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program in Lion's Park

9 A.M.: Fort D.A. Russell Days at F.E. Warren A.F.B.

CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS™ OLD WEST MUSEUM & STORE

8 A.M.–7 P.M.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show

8 A.M.–7 P.M.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Store

THE GARDEN

11 A.M.–8 P.M.: A variety of Latino entertainment; Folkloric dancers & family fun

5–8 P.M.: Live music & dancing

INDIAN VILLAGE

11 A.M.–1 P.M.: Kid's Crafts

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player

OLD FRONTIER TOWN

10:30 A.M.–8 P.M.: Petting Zoo

11 A.M.–8 P.M.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances from 11 a.m.–Noon & 4–7 p.m"