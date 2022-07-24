Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For Sunday, July 24
According to a news release from Cheyenne Frontier Days, here is the schedule of events for Sunday, July 24:
10 A.M.–12:30 A.M.: Located at I-25 & Happy Jack
FRONTIER PARK ARENA
- 9 A.M.: Cowboy Church Service with Susie McEntire & Mark Eaton
- 9:30 & 10:30 A.M.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum
- 11:45 A.M.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment including Junior Barrel Racing
- 12:45 P.M.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days™ “Daddy of ‘em All®” Rodeo
- 8 P.M.: Frontier Nights® PARKER MCCOLLIUM WITH SPECIAL GUEST IAN MUNSICK & BRETT KISSEL
- 9 A.M.–1 P.M.: Sunday Brunch at the Buckle Club Bar & Grille
- 10:30 A.M.–9:30 P.M.: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Exhibit Hall
- 10:30 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Carnival Midway & Shopping
- 11 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with TRIS MUNSICK & THE INNOCENTS
OFF PARK
- 10 A.M.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program in Lion's Park
- 9 A.M.: Fort D.A. Russell Days at F.E. Warren A.F.B.
CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS™ OLD WEST MUSEUM & STORE
- 8 A.M.–7 P.M.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
- 8 A.M.–7 P.M.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Store
THE GARDEN
- 11 A.M.–8 P.M.: A variety of Latino entertainment; Folkloric dancers & family fun
- 5–8 P.M.: Live music & dancing
- 11 A.M.–1 P.M.: Kid's Crafts
- 11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances
- 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing
- 2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player
OLD FRONTIER TOWN
- 10:30 A.M.–8 P.M.: Petting Zoo
11 A.M.–8 P.M.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances from 11 a.m.–Noon & 4–7 p.m"
