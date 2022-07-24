Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For Sunday, July 24

Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For Sunday, July 24

According to a news release from Cheyenne Frontier Days, here is the schedule of events for Sunday, July 24:

''PARK-N-RIDE

10 A.M.–12:30 A.M.: Located at I-25 & Happy Jack

 

FRONTIER PARK ARENA

  • 9 A.M.: Cowboy Church Service with Susie McEntire & Mark Eaton
  • 9:30 & 10:30 A.M.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum
  • 11:45 A.M.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment including Junior Barrel Racing
  • 12:45 P.M.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days™ “Daddy of ‘em All®” Rodeo
  • 8 P.M.: Frontier Nights® PARKER MCCOLLIUM WITH SPECIAL GUEST IAN MUNSICK & BRETT KISSEL

 

CARNIVAL/MIDWAY

  • 9 A.M.–1 P.M.: Sunday Brunch at the Buckle Club Bar & Grille
  • 10:30 A.M.–9:30 P.M.: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Exhibit Hall
  • 10:30 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Carnival Midway & Shopping
  • 11 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with TRIS MUNSICK & THE INNOCENTS

 

OFF PARK

 

CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS™ OLD WEST MUSEUM & STORE

  • 8 A.M.–7 P.M.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
  • 8 A.M.–7 P.M.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Store

 

THE GARDEN

  • 11 A.M.–8 P.M.: A variety of Latino entertainment; Folkloric dancers & family fun
  • 5–8 P.M.: Live music & dancing

 

INDIAN VILLAGE

  • 11 A.M.–1 P.M.: Kid's Crafts
  • 11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances
  • 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing
  • 2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player

 

OLD FRONTIER TOWN

  • 10:30 A.M.–8 P.M.: Petting Zoo

11 A.M.–8 P.M.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances from 11 a.m.–Noon & 4–7 p.m"

 

