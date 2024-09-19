Chamber invites submissions to choose 2024 Casper Christmas Parade theme

CASPER, Wyo. — The annual Casper Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m., according to a release from the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce.

That much is known. What isn’t known at this time is the theme of this year’s holiday parade, and the chamber is asking for input from Casper’s citizens.

“We are excited to see Casper come together once again for this time-honored holiday tradition,” said chamber CEO Tina Hoebelheinrich in the release. “The parade always highlights the best of Casper, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on December 7th.”

The public is invited to submit theme ideas by emailing kcoleman@casperwyoming.org or by calling 307-234-5311 by Sept. 30.

“The event continues to be a favorite for residents and visitors alike, highlighting the creativity and spirit of our local community,” they said in the release.

The parade traditionally starts just after the ceremonial lighting of the community Christmas tree at David Street Station.