Central’s Caitlin Grenfell Signs with Casper College for Soccer

Cheyenne Central soccer player Caitlyn Grenfell has signed on with the Casper College women's program. Grenfell plays the midfield position for in addition to her high school play, she also competes for the Cheyenne Soccer club Elite U19 team. That squad plays elite squads from Colorado. Grenfell also has played with the Wyoming Olympic Development program and the Wyoming 307 traveling team. Grenfell's Central squad finished 11-6 in the 2021 season.

She wants to pursue occupational therapy and the Casper College women's soccer team won the Region IX regular-season championship as well as the Region IX tournament. The T-Birds wrapped up the regular season ranked 14th in the country.

