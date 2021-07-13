Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin’-Tuesday [VIDEO]

After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo is back and once again, the Mutton Bustin' drew a lot of attention. These braves kids get on a sheep and ride for as long as they can. On Tuesday, the arena was full of mud thanks to the rain earlier in the evening, so the kids got a bit dirty and the sheep were dirty to begin with.

Traditionally, the crowd at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds loves this stuff. Some of the youngsters loved it too. Other's, not so much. Take a peek a the competitors on Tuesday night who gave it their all.

