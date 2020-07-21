Center Street Underpass Closes Wednesday Night, Thursday Night

The North Center Street Underpass will be closed for the next two nights so road crews can remove and replace the street striping, according to a news release from the City of Casper.

The underpass will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday, and will close again at 7 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be detoured from the area during those nights.

“The City’s contractor, Keyhole Technologies, will be grinding out the existing solid yellow lane striping and replacing it with new inlaid solid yellow lane striping,” engineering technician Terry Cottenoir said in the news release.

The city began replacing road striping and markings on Second Street and Center Street in June.

The current striping project is using $109,970 from the Optional One Percent Sales Tax.

For more information, visit the city's website.

