Cause of ‘Complex’ Mills Fire Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Friday night, multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Mills, Wyoming. A newly-constructed apartment building was completely engulfed in flame and the Mills Fire Department, Casper Fire-EMS, the Natrona County Fire District, and their partners, spent the night trying to contain it.

Now, the Mills Fire Department and the Natrona County Fire District have provided an update.

"At approximately 6:56pm on March 4, 2022, fire units were dispatched to the report of a structure fire in the area of Poison Spider Road and Falcon Ave in Mills, Wyoming," a joint press release stated. "Multiple reporting parties stated that an apartment complex behind Maverick fuel station in Mills, that was under construction, was on fire."

The press release noted that a number of different agencies responded to the incident, including: Mills Fire Department, Natrona County Fire District, Casper Fire-EMS Department, Bar Nunn Fire Department, Evansville Fire Department, Natrona County Airport Crash House, Salt Creek Emergency Services, Glenrock Fire Department, the Casper Public Communications Center, Mills Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Natrona County Emergency Management, Banner Health, Mills Public Works, the Red Cross of Casper, and various other businesses and citizens who assisted and reached out to responders.

"Upon fire units' arrival, large amounts of smoke were visible and well involved with fire, coming from one of the center areas of the apartment complex," the press release noted. "Due to large amounts of fire, limited access and hazards associated with these large construction areas, fire crews immediately began a defensive fire suppression strategy to combat the blaze. Crews were met with some challenges initially, but were able to gain an advantage on the fire."

The release noted that crews are still currently working on scene. They are using elevated master streams and large diameter hose lines to contain and control the fire. Luckily, Mother Nature lent a hand to the fire as well.

The Mills Fire Department noted that, as of right now, the cause will remain under investigation.

"Multiple agencies are actively investigating this incident," the release noted. "We will need time and patience from the public during this investigation, as we figure out what started this fire. We will update you with more information on findings as it becomes available. This was a very complex incident with a lot of dynamic factors affecting the situation."

The release noted that there have been no reported injuries of citizens or firefighters due to the fire.

The Mills Fire Department asks that residents still avoid the area for the time being.

Footage of the fire as it blazed can be seen below:

