Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Another with an Axe

A Casper man heard two charges from Judge Michael Patchen at Initial Appearances in the Natrona County Circuit Court today, Jan. 17.

Zachariah Keller, born in 1993, was charged with property destruction, a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Keller was also charged with aggravated assault and battery, also a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Get our free mobile app

The investigation began on June 24 in Natrona County when sheriff's officers received a Public Safety Communications Center report stating that a male had threatened to kill another male with an axe in front of a home the day before.

The person who reported the incident told investigators in a seperate interview that at about 5:15 p.m. she had noticed Keller parked across the street with trash around his vehicle. She told Keller and his passenger to pick up the trash, but they became upset and drove away.

A little while later they returned at a high rate of speed and parked in front of the woman's home. Her husband yelled at the vehicle to "Slow down!" This according to the affidavit accompanying the case.

An argument ensued.

Keller got out his vehicle yielding a hatchet with a silver handle and black head and said, "I'm gonna kick your a**, old man!"

As Keller advanced on the man, he and his wife retreated to their home.

The following morning the man reported that multiple vehicle windows had been broken outside of his residence.

The responding deputy noticed two broken windshields, front and rear passenger windows, and driver windows completely broken on two vehicles for an estimated total of $4,705.41 in damages per court documents.

The deputy saw there was blood on the doors of one vehicle, so he collected three samples and logged them as evidence.

Keller told police in a later interview that he did not have a hatchet and said the argument was only verbal.

One of the deputies stated that he had found a hatchet in tall weeds across from the alleged victim's property, but Keller said he did not recognize it or know why it was there.

Investigators noticed a fresh cut on Keller's right thumb and blood on his face. Keller had told the authorities he had cut his finger with a pocket knife.

Because of the seriousness of the allegations, the State attorney reccomended Patchen set a $20,000 bond for Keller.

Patchen agreed.

If he does not bond out, Keller will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days and 20 days if he does.

In the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and that Keller probably committed it. If a judge agrees with the state, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.