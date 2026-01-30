Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy-winning actress whose career brought laughter — and later powerful drama — to generations of fans, has died at the age of 71. Her passing was confirmed Friday; she died after a brief illness at her home in Los Angeles.

From her early days in sketch comedy to her memorable turns in film and television, O’Hara’s work touched audiences far beyond Hollywood — including many here in Wyoming who grew up watching her on screen.

Born in Toronto in 1954, O’Hara began her career with the groundbreaking comedy ensemble Second City and the sketch series SCTV, where her fearless improv and wit first drew attention. Over the decades, she brought unforgettable characters to life — from Kevin McCallister’s resilient mother in the holiday classic Home Alone to the delightfully eccentric Moira Rose on the hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, a role that earned her one of her two Emmy Awards.

Her talents didn’t stop at comedy. In recent years, O’Hara took on more dramatic work, including an Emmy-nominated role on HBO’s The Last of Us — a series that features Jackson Hole.

Tributes have poured in nationwide, with co-stars and fellow entertainers remembering O’Hara as a one-of-a-kind performer and a generous spirit. The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal shared heartfelt words about how much her presence meant on set, while Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin reflected on their longtime connection.

For many Wyoming residents familiar with her from big-screen favorites and small-screen gems alike, O’Hara was more than a comedic force — she was part of the soundtrack of our lives. Her ability to make us laugh, to surprise us with depth, and to give characters vivid, unforgettable life will be remembered for years to come.

She is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, and their two sons.

Platte River Trails Share Winter Photos Winter in Casper is long, but that’s part of its charm—especially when you know where to go. The Platte River Trails offer a kind of winter recreation that’s accessible, peaceful, and quietly spectacular. No lift tickets. No long drives. Just snow-covered paths weaving through the heart of the city.

So bundle up, step outside, and rediscover the trails in their cold-weather glow. For maps, updates, and seasonal inspiration, follow Platte River Trails on Facebook and Instagram—and let winter show you a softer side of Casper. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media