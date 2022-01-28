Casper’s Own ‘Kamakazie Kid’ Defies Gravity on ‘TBS’s Go Big Show’

If you've been in Casper for any amount of time, you've more than likely had the pleasure to witness our very own, Levi Troutman a.k.a. the KaMaKaZie KiD, pull off some amazing stunts. He's now taking it to the next level with his performance on the TBS talent competition series, the Go-Big Show.

Levi had nothing but good things to say about the experience. He stated:

I had the best time being able to be around fellow performers! I did get the chance to make a new best friend while there, Bazoo The Kloun! I'm proud to represent Casper and Wyoming!

The official TBS YouTube channel posted a video of Levi's performance today (Friday, January 28th, 2022), along with a caption that read:

Amateur stuntman, Kamakazie Kid, holds the world record for running through the most burning buildings while on fire himself. Now the Kid proves he can defy death by ramming his Mercedes into a pile of cars. If anything goes wrong, he will feel the pain of hitting a brick wall at 40 miles an hour.

When I spoke with Levi and he said host, Bert Kreischer, talked about how bad ass dudes from Wyoming were, but ultimately, that portion of the show didn't make the cut.

One thing is for sure though, the Kamakazie Kid definitely repped it hardcore for the entire Cowboy State. That's one of the sickest performances I've ever seen, and that's saying a lot when you consider the crazy things they do on that show!

