Casper’s Most Wanted Woman Arrested and Charged with Forgery and Theft

A Casper woman, whose mugshot was featured in the Casper's Most Wanted list earlier this year, has been arrested and charged with four counts of forgery and one count of grand theft.

Amber Marie Roberts was, born in 1982, bonded out of jail on May 13th on a $10,000 cash or surety bond. She also uses the name Amber Manning.

The case goes back to September 28th last year when a Federal Credit Union in Casper reported a "check fraud incident" that happened at Paradise Auto.

The credit union claims Roberts was trying to pass a bad check for $84,533 to buy two vehicles. No account connected to Roberts could be found in the credit union's system and no employees at the Casper branch knew her. This according to statements recorded in court documents.

When investigators contacted the owner of Paradise Auto he told them Roberts had tried to purchase used cars twice before, but the checks always bounced.

She allegedly tried to buy a car on August 20th for $58,524 from MetaBank, then again on September 18th for $58,574 from an ANB bank.

The owner says he confronted Roberts on September 27th while she was test-driving one of the cars for the day at the West side Walmart in Casper. After he was informed the check bounced, he demanded her to give the car back -- and she did.

Officers made several attempts to contact Manning, but she told them she was living in Denver.

She was arrested earlier this month on a criminal warrant.

She will next appear in District Court for an arraignment where she is to make a plea.

In January 2012 Roberts was sentenced for stealing money from her place of employment and an alleged friend.

She was sentenced to three to five and half years in prison after pleading no contest to larceny and four counts of forgery. She was also ordered to pay $1,400 in restitution.

According to prosecutors, in August the prior year, she was voiding transactions and pocketing the money from a cash register at Macy's.

Several days before prosecutors said she stole several checks from her friend and used them to make various purchases.

