NWS: Substantial Cooldown Coming Next Week
The National Weather Service says it will remain hot until early next week, but then a substantial cooldown will occur. With this comes slight chances for rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Next week looks like it will be an active weather and cooler week.
Vandalism at Former Willard Elementary in Casper
June 11, 2024. Casper Housing Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or person who is responsible for the vandalism at the former Willard Elementary School.