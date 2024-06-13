NWS: Substantial Cooldown Coming Next Week

NWS: Substantial Cooldown Coming Next Week

Canva

The National Weather Service says it will remain hot until early next week, but then a substantial cooldown will occur. With this comes slight chances for rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Next week looks like it will be an active weather and cooler week.

National Weather Service, Facebook
