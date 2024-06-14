Casper Natrona/International Airport Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Finished SEAT Base

The Casper Natrona/International Airport is now home to a large BLM Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) base for fighting wild fires.

They wrote they are thrilled to have this incredible wildfire-fighting asset on Airport grounds.

Today they celebrated with a ribbon cutting officially marking the completion and opening of the base.

SEATs are the smallest air tankers and can carry up to 800 gallons of water or fire retardant to help ground firefighters. They are especially useful for wildfires involving lighter fuels like sagebrush and grasses.

SEATs can also take off and reach a fire faster than larger aircraft, which is important for an effective initial response.

The airport began constructing the base last year.

Wyoming also has a SEAT base in Rock Springs that opened in late June 2021.

