Republican Conference Celebrates Trump’s Birthday with 47 Candles

Yesterday GOP leaders met behind closed doors with Donald Trump -- Senator John Barrasso said in a statment that he is the one who extended the invitation for the former president to meet and discuss summer plans and how to make America great again.

They celebrated Trump's birthday, who turned 78 today, with an American flag birthday cake donning 45 candles, and then Barrasso put two more candles on the cake because they are hoping to make sure he becomes the 47th president of the United States.

In a statement sent to the press this morning Barrasso said:

"We had a great, energetic conversation. Under Joe Biden and the Democrats, the country is headed in the wrong direction. With President Trump in the White House, we discussed how Republicans will get America back on track. That starts with helping families escape the pain of Democrat high prices, unleashing American energy, stopping Democrat tax increases, and securing the Southern Border. Republicans are united.”

Georgia representative Marjorie Greene told reporters Trump told Republicans that he would like to raise tariffs and cut income taxes, possibly completely; which was met with a standing ovation.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis was quoted in Politico saying "that among the things Trump shared was a story about a waitress from Las Vegas who encouraged him to end taxes on tips, a new policy point for Trump, and he reiterated his support for abortion policy being decided by the states.

“There was a birthday cake brought in, and there were candles, and President Trump said, ‘I’m going to make a wish, I’m not going to tell you what it is, but it has to do with everyone in this room,’ which was really kind,” said Lummis.

In a turn of events, Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell fist bumped. That was reportedly the first time they've spoken since Trump refused to concede to Joe Biden after the Elecetoral College announced he had lost the election.

As the country gears up for the Trump-Biden rematch, Biden offered his contender a happy birthday wish "from one old guy to another" via X. Biden is currently the nation's oldest president at 81. He was the same age as Trump when he first entered office. He used the opportunity to mock the former president with a list of his legal troubles and polarizing comments.

“Happy birthday, Donald. You’re a crook, a failure, a fraud, and a threat to our democracy, economy, rights, and future,” Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement. “On behalf of America, our early gift for your 79th: Making sure you are never President again.”

Still, the "pep rally" birthday party in Washington Thursday shows the extreme commitment and unity Republicans feel about Trump.

