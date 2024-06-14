Summer Schedule for Yoga on the Labyrinth in Casper

Yoga on the Labyrinth is back again.

This year's 2024 summer schedule has already kicked off. Events are held at Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park.

Classes run June through August and may extend into September weather permitting. They are free, but accept donations to go to the teachers and support the Save Casper Mountain group.

Mondays from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM is drumming with Brenda Evans.

Wednesdays features Midday Yoga from 12:15 PM to 1:00 PM.

Thursday nights is Evening Yoga at 5:30 PM to 6:15 PM.

Friday's include Kid's Yoga/Exploring Nature from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Cassie Murphy and Sara Vrbas.

Saturdays is Qigong at 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM with Jessika Ruth, followed by Yoga until 10 AM, hosted by WyOming Yoga & Wellness. For the Saturday morning yoga session attendees are asked to sign up beforehand.

Sundays is featuring a new class called Sacred Earth, Sacred Soul with an emphasis on quietness and wellness practices with Jessika Ruth from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

"Each week, join a different instructor as you practice a variety of yoga styles. Practicing next to the Platte River among the trees, squirrels, & birds creates the ultimate yoga studio" gushes WyOming Yoga on an event page.

A New Frontier: Solar Car Racers Arrive in Casper Via Oregon Trail The American Solar Challenge is is currently taking place and, this year, the event follows the route of the Oregon trail, meaning that Casper has served as a checkpoint for the racers.