The parking lot at Morad Park will be closed Monday until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Casper City Manager's Office.

The city's streets division will be conducting the maintenance and repair work.

Heavy equipment will be in use.

The Platte River Trail through Morad will remain open to the public.

Leashes are recommended during the maintenance work to help keep pets safe.

Dog walkers wishing to access Morad Park from the trail are reminded to leash their pets outside the Park.

Signs along the trail indicate the beginning of the leash-free area.

For more information, contact the city's parks division at (307) 235-8283.

