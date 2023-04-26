Natrona School Board Approves Bids for Four Projects

Replace lunch tables, put up a parking lot, with a sincere apology to Joni Mitchell.

The Natrona County School District board of trustees approved bids for these and two other projects on its consent agenda at its meeting on Monday.

The projects were publicly advertised, and were awarded to the companies submitting the lowest responsible bids.

District Superintendent Michael Jennings recommended the board of trustees approve the projects.

Bar Nunn Elementary School: Replace lunch tables -- The board approved the sole bid of $71,974 from Hertz Furniture Inc., in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Natrona County School District project manager Doug Tunison and CBSI project manager Dave Swinney reviewed the bid.

The board approved this project as part of the District facility plan.

The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds for this project.

Centennial Middle School: Casework replacement -- JBD Inc., of Sheridan submitted the lowest responsible bid of $58,795. The other bidders were TMI Inc., of Dickinson, North Dakota, at $62,050; and WBS Inc., of Casper at $90,899.

District project manager Doug Tunison and CBSI project manager Dave Swinney reviewed these bids.

The board of trustees approved this project as part of the District facility plan.

The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds for this project.

Natrona County High School: Auto scrubber -- NORCO Inc., of Casper submitted the sole bid of $90,447.

Director of Maintenance Scott Honken and Interim Director of Maintenance Lee Nix reviewed the bid.

The Maintenance Department custodial equipment fund and the Natrona County High School general fund will be used to pay for this project.

Pathways Innovation Center/Roosevelt High School: Parking lot -- Treto Construction of Casper submitted the lowest responsible bid of $499,781. The other bidders were Andreen Hunt Construction Inc., of Mills at $526,295; Grizzly Excavating & Construction LLC, of Casper at $628,258; and Wayne Coleman Construction Inc., of Mills at $681,307.

District project manager Doug Tunison and WLC Project Manager Jason Meyers reviewed these bids.

The board of trustees approved the use of District capital project funds to pay for this project.

