Casper’s Hogadon Ski Area Opens on Saturday

Casper’s Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain will officially open for the winter season on Saturday, according to the city's parks and recreation department.

The area will open with the Boomerang run.

The beginner area will be open by noon.

Other runs will open as snow making and weather permit.

Hours for the 2020-2021 season will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.

Hogadon will be offering a discounted lift ticket of $32, which is for a single day ticket and will be available both Saturday and Sunday.

To avoid lines on opening day, the lodge will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday for season pass pick up. Those picking up family passes are asked to have one individual enter the lodge to pick up all passes.

Hogadon has implemented measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus:

Face coverings are required in the lodge for all guests 12 and older.

If a face covering cannot be worn, a face shield is required.

Day lockers will not be available and storage of personal items within the lodge will not be allowed.

The lodge will also have capacity limits and guests are asked to limit their time in the lodge to active eating and drinking.

Additional information on lift ticket prices, lodge rental, run openings, lessons, safety measures and conditions can be found on Hogadon's website and Facebook and Instagram pages.

The ski and road report for the area can be reached by calling (307) 235-8369.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper