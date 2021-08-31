Casper/Beartrap Cross Country Meet 8-27-21

The cross country season started out on Friday with a huge meet in Casper Mountain, hosted by Kelly Walsh. The girl's individual winner was Delilah Baedke of Natrona County who is the defending 4A state champion in cross country. Natrona's Hailie Wilhelm was 2nd and Emma Gonzoles from Burns/Pine Bluffs was 3rd. The Natrona girls won the team title in Casper with Sheridan 2nd and Laramie 3rd.

On the boy's side, Austin Akers of Sheridan placed first on Casper Mountain and he took 5th at last year's 4A state cross country meet. Dominic Eberle from Laramie was 2nd and his teammate Nathan Martin was 3rd. The Natrona boys were first in the team standings in this meet with Laramie 2nd and Sheridan 3rd. The 2021 state cross country meets will be in Ethete on October 23rd.

We have some images to share with you from that meet on Friday afternoon. Enjoy!

