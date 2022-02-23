Natrona’s Delilah Baedke Commits to UW for Track & X-Country

Natrona County High School track athlete has decided on the University of Wyoming to continue her athletic career. She is currently competing on the indoor track circuit and in last week's Wyoming Invitational in Casper, she finished 2nd in the 3200 meter run and 3rd in the 1600 meter run. Both of those fields were very competitive in those races.

At the 2021 State Indoor Track Meet Baedke placed 7th in the 3200. She also has enjoyed success on the outdoor track circuit with a 3rd place finish in the 3200 and a 4th place finish in the 1600 meters at the 4A State Track Meet in Casper. Her sophomore outdoor track season was wiped out due to the pandemic but as a freshman, Baedke took 5th in the 2 mile and 7th in the mile at the State Meet.

She also competes in cross country and won a state championship as a junior in 18.38.45. As a senior, she took 9th at the 4A State Cross Country Meet with a 12th place finish as a sophomore and a 5th place finish as a freshman.

Wyoming High School Track & Field Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media loading...

Girls State Cross County Girls State Cross County