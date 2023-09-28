Casper Woman Sentenced to Five Years In Prison for Setting Abortion Clinic on Fire

A Casper woman was sentenced to five years in prison for setting the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper on fire last year.

Arson of a facility engaged in interstate commerce is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Lorna Green headed sentencing from U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

She was arrested on March 21st, 2023. At this time, she was out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

The arson garnered national attention.

In the March 21, 2023, criminal complaint, an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent recounted the events of the night of the arson and the subsequent investigation.

At 3:49 a.m., May 25, 2022, Casper Fire-EMS and other agencies responded to a report from a person, who was in an apartment next door and got up to use the restroom. He heard the sound of glass breaking, looked outside his window, saw the suspect at the main entry of the clinic, saw the suspect remove a black trash bag from the window and saw she had a gas can.

The fire cause about $290,000 in damage and delayed the opening by nearly a year.

An extensive investigation began by the Casper Police Department and the FBI, and on March 3, the police with the assistance of an anonymous donor again asked the public for any leads in the case, this time with an additional $10,000 reward for a total of $15,000.

Police received 12 leads, with four of them identifying Lorna Green as the suspect.

The BATFE agent obtained information about Green and compared her features with that of the suspect, as well as her clothing and shoes.

The BATFE, Casper police and FBI agents then executed search warrants at Green's house.Agents interviewed Green and she stated she was the person in photos from the scene of the fire and on her Instagram account.