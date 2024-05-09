New CDC Regulations Make it Harder to Bring Dogs into the United States

CDC is updating its dog importation regulation to protect the health and safety of people and animals by making sure any dog arriving in the United States is healthy and doesn’t present a risk to our communities.

Starting on August 1, 2024, all dogs entering the United States must:

Appear healthy upon arrival;

Be at least six months of age;

Be microchipped; and

Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.

These rules apply whether you are a U.S. citizen, legal U.S. resident, or foreign international.

"If you don't follow CDC's rules, your dog won't be allowed to enter the United States. If denied entry, your dog will be sent back to the last country of departure at your expense. Country of departure is where the last trip originated -- not where the dog was born or where it lives" warns the CDC.

Additional requirements are based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether or not the dog was vaccinated in the United States. For dogs arriving from countries with a high risk of dog rabies, they must be protected against rabies.

The rabies virus variant carried by dogs (dog rabies) was eliminated in the United States in 2007 and CDC wants to prevent the re-introduction of dog rabies into the United States.

CDC encourages people traveling with their dogs to use CDC’s new personalized question-and-answer tool, “DogBot,” on the CDC website to determine what rules apply to their dogs based on their travel dates, where their dog is traveling from, and where their dog was vaccinated (if required). People should plan in advance for future travel to ensure requirements for dog importations will be met at the time their dogs will enter the United States.

These countries and political units are considered high risk for importing dog rabies into the United States.

Afghanistan



Algeria



Angola



Armenia



Azerbaijan



Bangladesh



Belarus



Belize



Benin



Bolivia



Botswana



Brazil



Burkina Faso



Burundi



Cambodia



Cameroon



Central African Republic



Ceuta



Chad



China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan)



Colombia



Comoros



Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)



Cuba



Democratic Republic of the Congo



Djibouti



Dominican Republic



Ecuador



Egypt



El Salvador



Equatorial Guinea



Eritrea



Eswatini (Swaziland)



Ethiopia



Gabon



Gambia



Georgia



Ghana



Guatemala



Guinea



Guinea-Bissau



Guyana



Haiti



Honduras



India



Indonesia



Iran



Iraq



Jordan



Kazakhstan



Kenya



Kuwait



Kyrgyzstan



Laos



Lebanon



Lesotho



Liberia



Libya



Madagascar



Malawi



Malaysia



Mali



Mauritania



Melilla



Moldova



Mongolia



Morocco (including Western Sahara)



Mozambique



Myanmar (Burma)



Namibia



Nepal



Niger



Nigeria



North Korea



Oman



Pakistan



Peru



Philippines



Qatar



Republic of the Congo



Russia



Rwanda



São Tomé and Príncipe



Saudi Arabia



Senegal



Sierra Leone



Somalia



South Africa



South Sudan



Sri Lanka



Sudan



Suriname



Syria



Tajikistan



Tanzania (Including Zanzibar)



Thailand



Togo



Tunisia



Turkey



Turkmenistan



Uganda



Ukraine



United Arab Emirates



Uzbekistan



Venezuela



Vietnam



Yemen



Zambia



Zimbabwe

To learn about your risk of rabies as a traveler see the CDC's Disease Directory here.

Wyoming's Favorite Dog Breeds