New CDC Regulations Make it Harder to Bring Dogs into the United States
CDC is updating its dog importation regulation to protect the health and safety of people and animals by making sure any dog arriving in the United States is healthy and doesn’t present a risk to our communities.
Starting on August 1, 2024, all dogs entering the United States must:
- Appear healthy upon arrival;
- Be at least six months of age;
- Be microchipped; and
- Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.
These rules apply whether you are a U.S. citizen, legal U.S. resident, or foreign international.
"If you don't follow CDC's rules, your dog won't be allowed to enter the United States. If denied entry, your dog will be sent back to the last country of departure at your expense. Country of departure is where the last trip originated -- not where the dog was born or where it lives" warns the CDC.
Additional requirements are based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether or not the dog was vaccinated in the United States. For dogs arriving from countries with a high risk of dog rabies, they must be protected against rabies.
The rabies virus variant carried by dogs (dog rabies) was eliminated in the United States in 2007 and CDC wants to prevent the re-introduction of dog rabies into the United States.
CDC encourages people traveling with their dogs to use CDC’s new personalized question-and-answer tool, “DogBot,” on the CDC website to determine what rules apply to their dogs based on their travel dates, where their dog is traveling from, and where their dog was vaccinated (if required). People should plan in advance for future travel to ensure requirements for dog importations will be met at the time their dogs will enter the United States.
These countries and political units are considered high risk for importing dog rabies into the United States.
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- Angola
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belize
- Benin
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Central African Republic
- Ceuta
- Chad
- China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan)
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Cuba
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini (Swaziland)
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Melilla
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Morocco (including Western Sahara)
- Mozambique
- Myanmar (Burma)
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Republic of the Congo
- Russia
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania (Including Zanzibar)
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
To learn about your risk of rabies as a traveler see the CDC's Disease Directory here.
