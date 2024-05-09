Wyoming Senators Oppose World Health Organization’s Pandemic Agreement Negotiations

This May could be the end of negotiations on a new international 'pandemic agreement' that has been discussed amongst members of the World Health Organization (WHO) for more than two years.

If an agreement is not reached this month, negotiations could move to or beyond the U.S. Presidential election in November.

The outcome could have significant impacts on the U.S. as the Biden Administration has already given support for the concept of an agreement, despite several U.S. policymakers expressing concern.

If an agreement is not met before November and President Donald Trump were to be elected again, he could withdraw that support from the organization. Trump has historically been critical of the WHO and takes an "America First" approach to international affairs.

The WHO states the pandemic agreement, per a draft from March, is to help the world prevent and prepare for future pandemics.

U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis recently added their names to a letter, joining the entire Senate Republican Conference, addressed to President Biden urging the administration to withdraw support for the agreements being considered.

"The WHO's failure during the COVID-19 pandemic was as total as it was predictable and did lasting harm to our country. The United States cannot afford to ignore this latest WHO inability to perform its most basic function and must insist on comprehensive WHO reforms before even considering amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR)…” the senators wrote.

“We are deeply concerned that your administration continues to support these initiatives and strongly urge you to change course. Should you ignore this advice, we state in the strongest possible terms that we consider any such agreement to be a treaty requiring the concurrence of two-thirds of the Senate under Article II Section 2 of the Constitution.”

The letter concludes:

"In light of the high stakes for our country and our constitutional duty, we call upon you to (1) withdraw your administration's support for the current IHR amendments and pandemic treaty negotiations, (2) shift your administration's focus to comprehensive WHO reforms that address its persistent failures without expanding its authority, and (3) should you ignore these calls, submit any pandemic related agreement to the Senate for its advice and consent."

Beyong concerns about U.S. sovereignty and giving the WHO authority in pandemic situations, Republicans point out the financial burden of U.S. taxpayers and/or companies, property rights, and even a lack of transparency in the drafting process while these texts are being negotiated.

