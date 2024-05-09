Celebrity Drag Queen and Husband Own Massive Wyoming Ranch

Famed drag queen RuPaul, best known for his hit TV series RuPaul's Drag Race splits his time between Hollywood and a sprawling ranch in Wyoming and South Dakota with his rancher husband.



People claims the pair have been together for more than three decades! So why haven't we seen more of RuPaul's other half, Georges LeBar?

"He doesn't care about show business at all. He could care less," RuPaul said on Hollywood Today Live. "Most of the time, he's on the ranch in Wyoming. He has a 60,000-acre ranch — it's in two states, it's in South Dakota, too. When I go there, I dress up in Western wear and nobody cares."

Mark Sagliocco, Getty Images; a rare shot of RuPaul and LeBar at the Time 100 Gala in 2018.

RuPaul told the Oprah Winfrey Network that he and the 6'7" tall rancher met on the dance floor of the Limelight club in 1994. "He was dancing like a crazed person. I went over and said, 'What are you doing?' You know, and what are you going through?!"

In the past RuPaul has expressed annoyance about criticism he received in a 2020 NPR interview after suggesting that fracking was taking place on his husband's ranch.

His comments then were: "Do you buy gas? Before you point the finger, smell it first, b---h," later adding, "There’s no combination of words I can put together that would soothe the mob."

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

In an NPR interview RuPaul said that he and his husband don't own any cattle or livestock.

He told the interviewer that a “modern ranch, 21st-century ranch is really land management”, he said, and one aspect of that is to “lease the mineral rights to oil companies and you sell water to oil companies”.

In March this year, RuPaul told Fox News he was building a "fortified compound" on the Wyoming ranch amidst fears of a "f---ing civil war."

"He was referring to a fortified compound being constructed on the sixty-thousand-acre ranch of his husband, Georges LeBar, in Wyoming," Ronan Farrow summarized in the New Yorker, later noting it had been designed to "withstand calamity."

LeBar Ranch in Douglas, Wyoming, as seen from the road. Google Maps (2021).

