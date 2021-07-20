Casper Woman Says Vicious Attack Motivated By ‘Transphobic Hate’

A Casper woman who needed emergency surgery following an attack last week said she has no doubt that her assailant was motivated by "transphobic hate."

According to her GoFundMe page, Rilee Shipley was beaten at a dog park outside of her apartment at roughly 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Medical personnel determined there were fractures to her orbital bone, lower sinus and cheekbone. Additionally, Shipley needed staples for a head wound.

Shipley said her attacker was wearing boots when they kicked her.

A Casper Police Department spokesperson said no arrests have been made.

"Around 11:45pm on July 15, 2021 Casper Police Officers responded to the 3900 block of East 12th Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers observed the apparent victim who had serious injuries. Emergency medical crews arrived and quickly transported the victim to the hospital to receive treatment," CPD Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said in an email to K2 Radio News. "The victim told officers a neighbor physically assaulted them while outside at the dog park. This case remains under active investigation by the Casper Police Department."

Ladd added that the motivation for the attack remains under investigation.

Shipley said she and her neighbor had a confrontation earlier in the day. When she came back, her attacker was outside waiting for her.

"I was afraid all day," Shipley said. "I knew this would happen."

Since the attack, Shipley said she fears for her life.

But Shipley, who came out as transgender four years ago, said she is not going to stop being who she is.

"I'm going to make no attempt to hide who I am," Shipley said, later adding, "If what I just went through can help somebody have a better life than I have, I'm going to stick around here as long as I need to."

Shipley said she is undergoing emergency surgery this Friday to repair a fractured cheekbone.