Yellowstone Contractor Was Facing Life in Prison for Kidnapping/Assault, Got Less Than 4 Years

Gregory Michael Samuel Toth was charged in October of 2021 with a series of crimes, after Federal Agents in Yellowstone National Park said that he held a man at knifepoint in an RV Park.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, misappropriation of property, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, open container of an alcoholic beverage, and driving with a suspended license.

K2 Radio News reported that Toth could be facing life behind bars if those allegations were proven in court.

On Thursday, United States Attorney Bob Murray announced that Toth was sentenced for assault with intent to commit a felony, at a felony sentencing hearing held before Federal District Court Judge Nancy, D. Freudenthal.

Though he was originally facing life in prison for all of the charges levied against him, Toth was sentenced to 44 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, to be served concurrently to the state sentence. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and a $100 assessment.

A federal indictment states that on or about October 1, 2021, Toth "unlawfully committed an assault with the intent to commit a kidnapping in Yellowstone National Park."

He was working as a construction contractor at the time, living and working in Yellowstone National Park. The assault took place at the Fishing Bridge RV Park, though Toth was arrested in Park County, Wyoming on October 6.

“Assault is a serious crime regardless of the location but when it occurs in a national park, it becomes a federal felony,” said United States Attorney Bob Murray in a press release. “This individual is now serving close to four years in federal prison due to an unnecessary assault on an innocent individual. This type of conviction would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of our prosecuting attorney and the investigative work of the National Park Service.”

The release noted that the crime was investigated by National Park Service special agents and Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officials. The case was prosecuted by Michael J. Elmore.

K2 Radio News' original story on the crime can be read here or below:

According to a complaint filed in federal court, Yellowstone park rangers were called to the area of Fishing Bridge for a reported assault. According to the complaint, the victim told dispatchers that he was worried the assailant (later identified as Toth) was following him.

The complaint states the victim told investigators that he'd known Toth for more than 30 years and Toth had just gotten out of jail for kidnapping and assaulting an ex-girlfriend. The victim further told authorities that he'd vouched for Toth to get him a job with a contracting company in the park and that they shared a trailer in the Fishing Bridge RV Loop together.

According to the complaint, the victim said Toth began acting strangely the night before the assault.

Court documents state the victim and another coworker drove to Cody the night of September 30 to go shopping. While at the store, Toth reportedly called the victim and began accusing him of having sex with Toth's ex-girlfriend.

The victim told authorities that on the drive back to the park, they saw Toth's vehicle parked in the opposite lane of travel with its high beams on.

At roughly 5:30 a.m. the next morning, the victim reportedly awoke to Toth calling him, but he did not answer. Shortly thereafter, the victim heard a banging on his door.

According to the complaint, once Toth called the victim a third time, the victim answered his phone and opened the door to the trailer.

At that point, Toth allegedly rushed into the trailer and threw the victim down on the floor by a couch and began choking him.

Court documents allege that Toth then held a knife to the victim's throat and called him a liar. After that, Toth allegedly made the victim sit in his room.

Toth reportedly stated to the victim, "Don't worry, I'll give you a chance before I kill you. I'll let you try to fight me then I'll shoot you in the head."

Following the assault with the knife, Toth reportedly told the victim that he was "coming with" him and "let's go." When they made it outside of the trailer, the victim took off running toward a vehicle on the Fishing Bridge. When the victim told the witness what happened, they immediately called 911.

Toth was apprehended shortly later. He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.