Casper Woman Charged with 2 Counts Drug Delivery, Taking Meth into Jail

A Casper woman was charged with four counts in Initial Appearances at Natrona County Circuit Court in Casper on Friday, January 6.

Phoebe Soundingsides, 37, was read the following charges:

Taking controlled substances into the jail, punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment

Posession of a controlled substance - 3rd offense, punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment

Delivery of a controlled substance, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment

Delivery of a controlled substance, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment

Court documents say that on January 4 at about 4:00 p.m. the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Detention Corporal found a bag of suspected meth on SoundingSides during a pat down at the Natrona County Detention Center.

The suspected meth was tested by Casper Police Department and resulted in a presumptive positive. It weighted about 2 grams.

On January 5th the investigator conducted three interviews with the individuals who were in the same housing unit as SoundingSides.

The first individual said she observed SoundingSides with multiple bags of meth and a pipe.

The second person said she, too, observed SoundingSides with a bag of meth, and she received a small amount from SoundingSides, which she later consumed.

The third told the investigator she "heard SoundingSides had methamphetamine" and exchanged coffee with SoundingSides for some meth, which she consumed.

Sounding Sides told the investigator in an interview that she "was given a bag of methamphetamine by a friend to hold."

SoundingSides admitted to bringing the meth into the jail by concealing it inside her person.

The affidavit says, "SoundingSides claimed she did not use the methamphetamine and did not share drugs with anyone in D-pod."

The State Representative reccomended a $7,500 bond due to SoundingSides' "lengthy criminal history."

Court documents reveal SoundingSides has a criminal history going back to 2016 including shoplifting, possession, interference and theft.

Judge Michael Patchen agreed to set the bond at the reccomended $7,500.

She will have a preliminary hearing within 10 days if she doesn't bond out, and in 20 days if she does, to determine if probable cause exists that a crime was committed by SoundingSides.

If a judge agrees that the state met its burden of probable cause, she will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

