Casper Woman Charged with Taking Meth into Jail Pleads Guilty

A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court on Thursday before Judge Catherine Wilking.

Phoebe Soundingsides, 37, was charged with:

Taking controlled substances into the jail, punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment

Posession of a controlled substance - 3rd offense, punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment

Delivery of a controlled substance, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment

Delivery of a controlled substance, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment

Public Defender Joseph Cole told the judge his client would be entering a no contest plea to count 1, 3, and 4, with count 2 being dismissed.

The plea agreement also outlined that there would be a 3-4 year cap on a prison sentence, and the sentences all run concurrent. A cold plea provision was also part of the plea agreement.

Judge Wilking accepted her pleas of guilty.

---

The investigation began on January 4 at about 4:00 p.m. the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Detention Corporal found a bag of suspected meth on SoundingSides during a pat down at the Natrona County Detention Center. This per court documents.

The suspected meth was tested by Casper Police Department and resulted in a presumptive positive. It weighted about 2 grams.

On January 5th the investigator conducted three interviews with the individuals who were in the same housing unit as SoundingSides.

The first individual said she observed SoundingSides with multiple bags of meth and a pipe.

The second person said she, too, observed SoundingSides with a bag of meth, and she received a small amount from SoundingSides, which she later consumed.

Get our free mobile app

The third told the investigator she "heard SoundingSides had methamphetamine" and exchanged coffee with SoundingSides for some meth, which she consumed.

Sounding Sides told the investigator in an interview that she "was given a bag of methamphetamine by a friend to hold."

SoundingSides admitted to bringing the meth into the jail.

The affidavit says, "SoundingSides claimed she did not use the methamphetamine and did not share drugs with anyone in D-pod."

The State Representative reccomended a $7,500 bond due to SoundingSides' "lengthy criminal history."

Court documents reveal SoundingSides has a criminal history going back to 2016 including shoplifting, possession, interference and theft.

Judge Michael Patchen agreed to set the bond at the reccomended $7,500 at Initial Appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court.

Highland Park Community Church Hosts 'Night to Shine' Event for People with Special Needs Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media