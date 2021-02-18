Visit Casper announced on Thursday that Casper was successful in its most recent bid to remain as the host city for all high school state volleyball, wrestling, basketball, track, band, and cheer tournaments through 2026.

According to a press release issued by Visit Casper, these annual state tournaments provide an annual economic impact of $13,971,464 to Casper and Natrona County. The largest number of profit comes from the food and beverage industry, followed by retail, lodging, and recreation.

“We’ve had some form of culminating state championship event in Casper since 1980 and we’re delighted to see that continue until at least 2026,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “These events bring competitors and families from all over Wyoming to Casper and are critical to our economy and various businesses.”

Casper’s retention as the host city could only be possible because of Proud to Host the Best, a committee of Casper-area residents that works to support bringing Wyoming High School Athletic Association championships to the community. Proud to Host the Best raises between $150,00 to $180,000 annually to help offset the costs of the tournaments. The organization also secures in-kind sponsorships and has logged over 1,000 hours of volunteer time.

Proud to Host the Best receives funding from various organizations, including the City of Casper, Visit Casper, Casper College, and the Natrona County Economic Joint Powers Board, as well as through individual sponsorships and donations.

“We really are proud to host the best in Casper and we look forward to continuing to have teams from across Wyoming compete here,” said Megan Miller, Chair of the Proud to Host the Best Committee.

Casper will host these high school athletics for at least the next 5 years, presumably at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).

For more information about Proud to Host the Best, visit casperpthb.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is Wyoming’s second-largest city and is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at www.VisitCasper.com. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or discover images and content with #VisitCasper.