Casper Warbirds hockey team debuts at ice arena on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The new Casper Warbirds hockey team will host the Rock Springs Grizzlies at the Casper Ice Arena this Saturday for the team’s debut and start to the 2024–25 season.

The game begins at 7 p.m. General admission is $20, and kids 12 and under are $12. More information about special seating and season tickets is available on the Casper Warbirds’ website, which also offers extensive content including reflections by team governor Chris Reeves.

“We chose Casper for its reputation as a tight-knit community and our investment has been justified in every way,” Reeves wrote online, saying the team chose Casper out of a list of 20 potential homes.

The team is part of the new Mountain West division of the National Collegiate Development Conference. Fifteen local families are hosting the players, ages 17–20, who are looking to go on to collegiate and professional teams.

The Warbirds site says the goal is for the team and its players to be as involved as possible throughout the community.

“Our players will be involved with volunteering with the local youth hockey, participating in community events such as our 9/11 stair climb, going to schools for various events, and a variety of other community outreach programs,” the site said.

Organizers said the team has built a robust partnership with the City of Casper and the nonprofit community, with a variety of theme nights supporting causes like the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. Partnership opportunities are still available for many of these theme nights. First Responder Appreciation Night is Friday, Sept. 27.

The Casper Ice Arena is located at 1801 E. 4th St.

Casper Warbirds 2024–25 season schedule