Casper Volleyball Player Selected to Play in the Down Under Games Next Summer

Aubry Hurst, 15, was selected to go to Sydney, Australia to represent the United States on America's volleyball team in the Down Under Games next summer.

She is only one of ten players that will be going on this team.

Every year, 200 athletes from the United States are selected to participate in the Down Under Games. This event showcases atheletes from football, cross country, golf, track and field, wrestling, basketball and volleyball. These athletes are selected based on their performance in their sport.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and a great opportunity to play ball overseas," Hurst told K2Radio News. She said she was "so excited" when she got the invitation. She said, "I have never left the country before, the furthest from Wyoming I've been is probably Florida. When I went there for AAU Volleyball Nationals."

According to Hurst, she started playing volleyball when she was just three years old. She was born and raised in Casper and is a proud fourth generation Filly.

When asked about her academics, Hurst said she has a 4.0 and carries straight As.

The advice she shares with kids who are looking at her as a role model is to always work hard, always stay positive on and off the court, and "Make sure you put school work first because you have to have an education to go to the next level, college, in any sport."

Hurst told K2Radio News that her parents are her biggest inspiration because they raised her on sports and she fell in love with them.

Hurst's mother said, "Aubry has played Nationally in Club ball and at camps, showcases and such. However, getting to experience the culture of a foreign land, playing alongside and against foreign competitors, wearing the USA and representing our country all while getting the opportunity to grow in a sport she loves! That is where the differences lie."

Hurst is currently doing fundraisers and looking for sponsorships to help her raise money to go on this adventure.

