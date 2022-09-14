Casper is Sending TWO Athletes to the Down Under Games

Kynlee Griffith, 17, is one of twelve softball players chosen to play in the Down Under Games.

It just so happens that she is friends with the OTHER Casper athlete who was invited, Aubry Hurst (for volleyball).

Hurst told K2Radio News, "I am so excited that Kynlee gets the same opportunity as me, but just a different sport. I think Kynlee is going to love it! She and I played softball together for a few years."

"The best part for Kynlee is mentoring and watching these younger girls grow and reminding them to dream big."

The players selected for the Australian tournament are chosen because they are projected to be D2, D3 or NAIA level athletes.

This year Griffith is a senior at Kelly Walsh and Casper native.

Griffith told K2Radio News she definitely wants to play softball in college. She has a few offers and hopes to make a decision within the next month.

"When I graduate from high school I'll have nine science credits," said Griffith.

Her goal is to one day become an anesthesiologist.

Currently, Griffith is teaching lessons to about twenty local girls, she is the assistant coach for a local travel team and umpires, ages 8-14.

Her mother said, "Kynlee has participated in several All American/Regional tournaments, but playing for the USA is a tremendous honor to represent Wyoming and hope to open more opportunities for the local female ahtletes. The best part for Kynlee is mentoring and watching these younger girls grow and reminding them to dream big."

Griffith's advice to other softball players is to "Enjoy your time. You never know when it's going to end."

WATCH: Highlight Video

Courtesy Sheila Griffith Courtesy Sheila Griffith loading...

Courtesy Sheila Griffith Courtesy Sheila Griffith loading...

Casper College Women's Basketball Casper College Women's Basketball