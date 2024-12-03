Ceremony sends off 115th Field Artillery Brigade for operations in Southeast Asia

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming National Guard held a farewell ceremony for more than 120 soldiers assigned to the 115th Field Artillery Brigade at Storey Gymnasium in Cheyenne on Nov. 30.

The ceremony recognized the deploying soldiers and their families while showcasing support from Wyoming’s community, military and civilian leadership and loved ones.

The 115th is deploying to Southeast Asia to support operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve. They will join military personnel already deployed, including members of the Cowboy Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon presided over the event, joined by Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general; Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, the Cowboy Guard’s senior enlisted leader; Col. Alexander Fisher, commander of the 115th; and Command Sgt. Maj. Deborah Manzanares, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader.

The 115th’s history spans 130 years, beginning in 1894, when Wyoming formed its first artillery unit. The command has served in major conflicts from the Spanish-American War to the Global War on Terrorism.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Army awarded the 115th the Meritorious Unit Citation for outstanding contributions during deployments across the Central Command area of responsibility. The unit provided long-range precision fire support in Iraq, Jordan and Syria, while conducting host nation operations in countries including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Egypt.

The ceremony included remarks from Gordon, Porter, U.S. Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and Col. Fisher.

Since taking office in 2019, Gordon has consistently attended farewell and welcome home ceremonies for Wyoming National Guard soldiers and airmen. He thanked the soldiers and their families, saying, “Americans are never afraid of history — we make history, and you will make history. You have an entire state standing behind you. Your family can count on us to stand behind them.”

Porter reminded the soldiers of their mission’s significance. “The enemy and adversary knows you well, you’ve done this mission before,” he said. “They have respect for what you can do — have respect for them as well. Be the Sword and Shield — go make some Cowboy Thunder.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the brigade’s colors were cased, and Gordon presented the commander with a Wyoming state flag and an “Entering Wyoming” highway sign. The sign will be displayed at the command’s deployed headquarters, continuing a tradition for Wyoming National Guard units dating back to the Korean War.

