Casper to Implement Six Cent Education Campaign

At their meeting on Tuesday, Casper City Council discussed a marketing campaign being done by LUM Studio to educate voters on the upcoming vote on a six cent tax.

Get our free mobile app

The tax, if implemented, would be used to replace around seven miles of water lines in Midwest and Edgerton, and would run from the beginning of January 2022 until the projects are funded.

The city is not allowed to tell citizens which way they should vote on the tax, so work by LUM Studio will only be about telling people what the tax does and how they will or will not be affected.

Julie Schmitt, Account Coordinator for LUM Studio, said the campaign would consist of providing a consist message to the public with social media videos.

The contract between Casper and LUM Studio will cost $19,400, and is being paid by the city managers office.

City manager Carter Napier said at the council meeting that the money for the marketing campaign is not using new funds, as council members mentioned people contacting them to ask about where the money would be coming from.

Council member Bruce Knell said he had been asked who decided on spending the money, and he wanted to clarify that it was the city mangers office that decided to spend money on the campaign and not the council.

Mayor Steve Freel said that while it is not the council's job to answer questions regarding to project, he would be happy to answer any questions people had.