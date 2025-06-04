Casper to host Open House on Wolf Creek Road Improvements Project

The City of Casper invites the public to attend an open house on Thursday, June 5 at 5:30 pm in the Council Meeting Room at Casper City Hall, to review and discuss the upcoming Wolf Creek Road improvements between West 38th Street and CY Avenue. “Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with project staff and contractors,” stated Chief Operating Officer Tom Brauer.

Improvements include reconstruction of the roadway, installation of concrete curbs, gutters, sidewalks, approaches, and roadway lighting. Construction is scheduled to continue through October 31, 2025. “This project is part of the City’s ongoing investment in critical infrastructure upgrades funded by One Cent Sales Tax,” said Brauer.

The project has a total budget of $1,342,050. After a competitive bidding process, Ramshorn was selected as the contractor, submitting the winning proposal among five Natrona County-based firms.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 5:30 pm

Location: Council Meeting Room at Casper City Hall (200 N. David Street)