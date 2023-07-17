Casper Teenager Charged as an Accessory to the Shootings

A Casper teenager appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court before Judge Michael Patchen for an Initial Appearance on Monday, July 17.

Benjamin Jackson Rocca, 16, heard the following felony charges: conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; conspiracy to intimidate a witness, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and accessory after the fact, punishable by up to 3 years in prison.

The Assistant District Attorney said that court records show Rocca was instrumental in the shootings and "he led the shooter to that second victim."

Nelson also stated that Rocca made an effort to flee to Colorado to avoid legal consequences.

The prosecuter included that Rocca was "a voluntary actor in this fact pattern," and reccomended the judge set bond at $150,000 cash only.

The judge asked Rocca if he had anything he wanted to say.

"Is there any way I can get on, like, house arrest or something?" asked the defendant.

"No."

Then Patchen set bond in the recommended amount.

The investigation started on July 11th when a female Casper resident was shot in the leg while walking on the sidewalk in front of Fairgrounds Road.

Witnesses reported that the shot was fired from a silver car, which fled the scene as the shot was fired.

This per an affidavit supporting the case.

On July 13, authorities discovered that a witness's house had been shot 10 times.

Later that day, police were told that Endre Wass and other individuals were inside of the car that morning and drove over to the witness's house. They claimed that Wass shot the house as they drove by.

Police obtained a search warrant for Wass's residence that same day. They found a backpack containing a 9mm handgun with a laser site sight mounted to the rail below the barrel--it's worth noting that 9mm shell casings were left at the scenes of both crimes--and there were numerous unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition loaded into the magazine and inserted into the handgun.

Officers also located clothing items in the house that were consistent with the surveillance videos of Wass from Fairgrounds Road.