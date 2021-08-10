Casper Team Ropers Enjoying Summer Rodeo Season

Casper team ropers Carson and Kellan Johnson have been solid this summer and put together a nice run in the slack round of the Larimer County Rodeo on Monday morning with a 4 and 8. That was the best run of the day and we'll see if it holds up for the rest of the week.

The Johnson boys started the summer by winning the team roping title at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper and so far they've won the Pikes Peak or Bust event in Colorado.

Kellan Johnson from the header spot is 16th in the world standings with $39,445.86 while Carson is 17th in the heeling portion with the same amount of earnings. The big picture is making it to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this summer and you have to be in the top 15 in earnings to do that.

These guys are either roping or on the road but we found a way to catch up with them. Enjoy!

