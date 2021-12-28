Casper: Something Stolen Recently? Police Might Have It

Are you missing something as the result of an auto burglary or recent theft?

Casper police say they might have it.

According to a statement on social media, officers conducted a search warrant last week. As a result of that investigation, police found a range of stolen items.

Those items range from motorcycle accessories, hunting and fishing equipment, tools and paperwork to golf equipment.

If you believe your stolen items may be among those recovered, contact the Casper Police Department Property and Evidence Unit at 307-235-8310.

Please provide your name, contact information and description of your missing item.

All recovered items were stolen sometime before December 22.